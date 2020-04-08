Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

