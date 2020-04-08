Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 4,078 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

