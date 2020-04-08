Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Down 7.7%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 961,362 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,107,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.