Intrexon (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.72, 845,828 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,357,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Intrexon alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $461.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 324.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intrexon Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 5,972,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intrexon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Intrexon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intrexon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.