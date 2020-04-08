BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 10.2%

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) shares traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $17.16, 505,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 467,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $106,450,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

