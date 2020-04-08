Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.35 and last traded at $87.56, approximately 784,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 452,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.32.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Quidel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $1,330,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

