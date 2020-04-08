Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 6,115 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $86,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $4,140,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 528 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,296.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

