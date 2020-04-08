Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 6,115 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $86,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 3rd, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $4,140,000.00.
- On Monday, March 9th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 528 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,296.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $161,677.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $129,910.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $306,888.00.
- On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $309,024.00.
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $324.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.
