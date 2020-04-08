Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Acquires 6,042 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,708 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC owned about 2.96% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

