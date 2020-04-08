Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy Acquires 6,042 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $7.09.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.
