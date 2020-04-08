Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Gary Berman Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) Director Gary Berman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.68 per share, with a total value of C$100,141.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 783,182 shares in the company, valued at C$5,228,601.35.

Gary Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 3rd, Gary Berman purchased 30,000 shares of Tricon Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.89 per share, with a total value of C$206,649.00.

TCN stock opened at C$7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Tricon Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.43.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$97.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.97 million. Research analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tricon Capital Group’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

