Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PETS opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Petmed Express Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Petmed Express by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PETS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.