Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,461 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFG opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

