Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

