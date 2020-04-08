Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

