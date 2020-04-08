Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

