Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 335.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

BAH opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,027. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

