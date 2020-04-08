Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

