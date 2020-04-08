Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

