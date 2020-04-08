Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

