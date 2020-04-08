3,731 Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,731 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $1,247,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $341,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $308.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,681 shares of company stock worth $11,139,763. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

