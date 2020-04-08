NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

