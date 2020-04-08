Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day moving average of $227.25. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

