Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

