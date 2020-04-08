Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of DHR opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day moving average is $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

