Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

