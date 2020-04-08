Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Apple by 56.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 54,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 33.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apple by 44.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 104,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $259.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.05. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura dropped their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

