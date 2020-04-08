Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after purchasing an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,833.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $164.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.