New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

