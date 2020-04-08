Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,974 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $136,504,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

NYSE:KMX opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

