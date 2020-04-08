Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 4,861 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

Shares of UNH opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

