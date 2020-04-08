Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 2.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

