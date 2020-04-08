Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMI opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $165.34. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

