Hotaling Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $114,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 60.7% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.