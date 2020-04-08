Hotaling Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

AMZN opened at $2,011.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,924.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,849.28. The firm has a market cap of $1,001.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

