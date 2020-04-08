Hotaling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

