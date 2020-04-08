Hotaling Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,313 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $298.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

