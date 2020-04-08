Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $156.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

