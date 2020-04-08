Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,536 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,536 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

