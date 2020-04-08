Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,112 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.