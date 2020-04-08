Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This is a boost from Renaissance IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

