Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. This is a boost from Renaissance IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,536 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,536 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Jefferies Financial Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF
Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report