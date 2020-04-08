Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.