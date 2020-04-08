Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $325.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average of $351.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

