Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $247,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,642,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.