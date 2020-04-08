Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 602 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

NYSE ATO opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

