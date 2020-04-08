Lake Street Financial LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

