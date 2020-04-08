Lake Street Financial LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,536 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,536 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Jefferies Financial Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF
Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report