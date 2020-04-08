Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $227.77 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

