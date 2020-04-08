Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $112.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

