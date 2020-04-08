Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 138,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 170,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

