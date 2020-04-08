iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IJH opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Latest News

Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,536 Shares of Ventas, Inc.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Altria Group Inc Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co.
Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 34 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.
