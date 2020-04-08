iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

IJH opened at $145.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

