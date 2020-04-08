Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

