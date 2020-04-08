Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

In other news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.55. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

